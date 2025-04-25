MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,080,000 after purchasing an additional 642,401 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,675,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,991,000 after buying an additional 745,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,756,000 after buying an additional 87,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,584,000 after buying an additional 227,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,175,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,533,000 after acquiring an additional 38,210 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $115,688.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,702.40. This represents a 8.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $1,752,105.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,258,583.12. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,564 shares of company stock worth $3,605,360. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $61.37 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $428.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.