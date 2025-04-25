Natixis Has $231,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Natixis grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,331 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 8,794.1% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. Equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,373.75. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock worth $2,154,905. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

