5,380 Shares in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,126,000 after purchasing an additional 41,324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,490,000 after buying an additional 52,725 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,072,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,058,000 after buying an additional 743,552 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after acquiring an additional 294,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 988,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,535,000 after acquiring an additional 333,109 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $104,873.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,236.08. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $26,251.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,916.64. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $234,454. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.86.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

