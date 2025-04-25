MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,042 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,848 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Associated Banc from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Associated Banc Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ASB opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $71,004.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,897.35. This represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $172,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,021.45. This trade represents a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

