Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3,507.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.
Okta Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of Okta stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.21. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.11, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Okta from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Okta
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Okta
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.