Natixis Takes Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 663.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNA opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.47.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In other news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $319,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 718,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,665,573.28. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $637,338.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,524.72. This trade represents a 14.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,491 shares of company stock worth $1,261,838. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

