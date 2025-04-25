Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $5,766,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,643,000 after purchasing an additional 46,435 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.49 and a 52-week high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $112.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

