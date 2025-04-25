Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.09% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CALM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $92.68 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $116.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.11.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $12,708,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,319,034 shares in the company, valued at $119,504,480.40. This trade represents a 9.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

