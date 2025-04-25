CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in SiTime were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in SiTime by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $270.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

SiTime Stock Up 8.1 %

SiTime stock opened at $148.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.98. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $75.74 and a 52-week high of $268.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $610,049.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,323,545. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.42, for a total value of $205,033.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,678 shares in the company, valued at $20,376,176.76. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,542 shares of company stock worth $978,713. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

