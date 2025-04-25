Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Director Buys $74,480.12 in Stock

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) Director Debra A. Bradford bought 1,508 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.39 per share, with a total value of $74,480.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,357.72. This represents a 81.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Triumph Financial stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $110.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.49 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Triumph Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFIN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

