RLI (NYSE:RLI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Compass Point

Compass Point reissued their neutral rating on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $82.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RLI. StockNews.com raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE:RLI opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.39. RLI has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.49.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Analysts forecast that RLI will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Insider Activity

In other RLI news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $112,155.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $961,093.58. This represents a 10.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Duclos acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,087.50. This trade represents a 38.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,577,000 after purchasing an additional 41,884 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,331,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,475,000 after buying an additional 19,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,907,000 after acquiring an additional 116,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 766,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLI

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

