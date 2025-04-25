CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.10% of Sanmina worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SANM. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Sanmina by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Sanmina Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of SANM opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.83.

Sanmina declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In related news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $979,853.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,975.90. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 11,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $984,042.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,580.16. This trade represents a 15.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,405 shares of company stock worth $2,821,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.