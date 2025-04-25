Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 60,200 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 119.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 135,116 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,575,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,646,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,045,000 after buying an additional 46,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,569,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,160,000 after acquiring an additional 356,255 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 6,810 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,600. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $51,568.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,212.82. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,008,551 shares of company stock worth $150,905,868. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LTH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $36.00 price target on Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $28.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.62.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

