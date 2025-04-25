CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Lowers Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4,732.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

FormFactor Stock Up 5.6 %

FormFactor stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.15. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $112,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,533,716. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.