Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $533,000 Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,673,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,816,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

LSTR stock opened at $139.92 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.99 and a 1-year high of $196.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

