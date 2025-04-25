CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Decreases Stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.12% of Enpro worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Enpro during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 786.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enpro by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $149.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.08. Enpro Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.50 and a 12 month high of $214.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.10 million. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Enpro’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

