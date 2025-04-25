Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,567,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,486,000 after purchasing an additional 203,921 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,005,000 after buying an additional 2,627,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,919,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,049,000 after buying an additional 595,325 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,425,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,034,000 after acquiring an additional 389,980 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $63,956,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR opened at $30.50 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.66). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

