CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.09% of Rambus worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Rambus by 1,657.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 552,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,188,000 after buying an additional 520,754 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth approximately $989,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $308,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,080. This represents a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,559,282.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,064.82. The trade was a 35.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,300 shares of company stock worth $6,745,221 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Trading Up 7.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $49.36 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $69.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

View Our Latest Report on Rambus

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.