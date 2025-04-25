Natixis Purchases 20,750 Shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Uranium Royalty were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Stock Up 5.1 %

UROY stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.90 million, a P/E ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

UROY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Uranium Royalty from $7.70 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial began coverage on Uranium Royalty in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Uranium Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Uranium Royalty

(Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

