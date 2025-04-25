MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in SEA by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in SEA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,477 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $124.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 828.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.47. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Arete Research raised shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.43.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

