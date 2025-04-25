MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Eagle Materials worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $8,890,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 60.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,735,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,111,000 after purchasing an additional 652,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,115,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Up 2.5 %

Eagle Materials stock opened at $221.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.07 and a 200 day moving average of $256.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $201.61 and a one year high of $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 34.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other news, Director Michael R. Nicolais purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,650.80. This trade represents a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXP shares. Citigroup downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.