DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $99.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.
DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
Insider Activity at DexCom
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.
DexCom Stock Up 5.9 %
DXCM stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.61. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DexCom Company Profile
DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.
