Natixis Makes New Investment in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Zeta Global by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 539,658 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 165,600 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 2,106.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 303,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 289,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Stock Performance

ZETA opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZETA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZETA

About Zeta Global

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.