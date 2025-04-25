Analysts Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Target Price at $320.67

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $321.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $281.78 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.75 and a 200-day moving average of $281.98.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total value of $190,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,180,523.36. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $518,499. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,170,209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31,049.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,330 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,105,000 after purchasing an additional 716,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,469,000 after purchasing an additional 632,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.