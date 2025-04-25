BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 1,757.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,925 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BILL worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BILL by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in BILL by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,483.00, a PEG ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $100.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $77.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BILL from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on BILL from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

