Natixis Purchases 7,431 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Macy’s were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of M. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,751,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,454 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 7,838,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,151 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,137,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,832,000 after buying an additional 774,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,689,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 5,122 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $65,407.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,370.07. This trade represents a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 20,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $264,606.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,373.92. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Macy’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

