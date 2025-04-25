Natixis Cuts Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Intapp were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 6,506.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,980,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intapp by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,139,000 after buying an additional 672,832 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Intapp by 408.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 720,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 579,075 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intapp by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,701,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,077,000 after acquiring an additional 395,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 669,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,894,000 after acquiring an additional 321,329 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intapp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.91.

Insider Activity

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 857,250 shares in the company, valued at $48,991,837.50. This trade represents a 2.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $374,779.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,094.68. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,755 shares of company stock worth $17,088,761. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intapp Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $54.40 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

