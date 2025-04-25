19,600 Shares in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CSTL. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim set a $30.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $221,613.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $26,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,973.04. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,321 shares of company stock valued at $774,644. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $603.73 million, a P/E ratio of 104.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.