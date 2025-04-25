4,600 Shares in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSI opened at $95.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.39. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.03 and a 1 year high of $119.13.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.57). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $430.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

In related news, insider Mark Elbaum sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,816.16. This trade represents a 8.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $1,065,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,820,045.53. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,464 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 over the last three months. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFSI. UBS Group lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

