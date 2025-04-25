Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 32,418 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 738,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,399,000 after purchasing an additional 129,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,616,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,948,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $111.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMS. UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

