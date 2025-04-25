70,800 Shares in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Geron by 30.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Geron by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 694,931 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Geron by 10,151.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,510 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Geron by 461.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 65,687 shares during the period. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Stock Up 2.2 %

GERN opened at $1.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $904.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. The business had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GERN shares. B. Riley cut shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

