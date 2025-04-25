MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,575 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CTRA. Barclays cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. This represents a 21.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,856.26. The trade was a 19.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

