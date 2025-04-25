Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,764 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,197 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 348,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,797,000 after buying an additional 116,877 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 334,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after acquiring an additional 208,170 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $94.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price objective on Chord Energy and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.92.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

