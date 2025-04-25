BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $289,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC opened at $117.12 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $162.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

