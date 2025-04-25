MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,744 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 226.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Citizens Jmp raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

