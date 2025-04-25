BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $169,000 Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,363,000 after buying an additional 2,571,580 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Doximity by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,510,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 525.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,849 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 1,178.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,711,000 after buying an additional 979,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,453,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCS. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Partners raised Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,463.20. This represents a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

