BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,939,000 after buying an additional 44,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 500,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $94,547,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,884,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.80.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $217.32 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.17 and a 52-week high of $239.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.91 and a 200-day moving average of $209.88.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $31,395.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,638.63. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 16,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total value of $3,371,151.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,720.14. The trade was a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,407 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

