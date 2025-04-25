BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires Shares of 1,632 Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 426.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 33,983 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,209,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:CNS opened at $76.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.46. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $133.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

