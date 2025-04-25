MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $119,095,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,300,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,013,000 after purchasing an additional 341,493 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MarketAxess by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,000,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,246,000 after buying an additional 236,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,079,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $218.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.99. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.84 and a 12-month high of $296.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $220.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MKTX

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.