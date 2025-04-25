BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $164,000 in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $114,717,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,613,000 after acquiring an additional 116,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,514,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 867,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,792,000 after acquiring an additional 84,305 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2,981.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 68,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total transaction of $5,375,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,324.40. This represents a 89.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total transaction of $418,492.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,508.96. The trade was a 24.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $10,610,594. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $319.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.00 and a 52 week high of $377.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.32) by $1.61. The business had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDGL. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $443.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $422.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

