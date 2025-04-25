538 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $288.70 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $284.28 and a 12 month high of $395.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.22.

In related news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

