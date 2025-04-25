JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Price Target to $15.00

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VG. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Venture Global from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Venture Global from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Venture Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Venture Global Stock Performance

VG opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Venture Global has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Venture Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Insider Activity at Venture Global

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Staton purchased 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $496,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,370. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Pender purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,342,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,500. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 803,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,260 in the last three months. 86.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Venture Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000.

About Venture Global

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

