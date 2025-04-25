BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 132,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Financial Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 684,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,684,000 after buying an additional 148,259 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in American Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 74,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Gregory G. Joseph acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.00 per share, with a total value of $363,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,717. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American Financial Group from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

American Financial Group stock opened at $129.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.59. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.73 and a twelve month high of $150.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

