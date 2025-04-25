BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $154,000 Investment in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTTR opened at $79.13 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $303.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

