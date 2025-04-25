TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

THS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on THS

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 1.8 %

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $43.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $905.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,219,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,495 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 3,242,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,908,000 after buying an additional 1,781,179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 187.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after buying an additional 206,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,058,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.