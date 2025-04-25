Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WEAV has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Weave Communications Price Performance

Weave Communications stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $747.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. Weave Communications has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.23 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brett T. White sold 54,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $868,779.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,928,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,583,853.04. This trade represents a 2.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 27,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $312,696.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,527.66. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 595,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,000. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEAV. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Weave Communications by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 149,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

