70489 (PAA.TO) Q1 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAA. TD Securities raised shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

70489 has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$25.67.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

