Desjardins Estimates Capstone Copper’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Capstone Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Adams forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capstone Copper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.17.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of CS opened at C$6.82 on Friday. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$4.98 and a twelve month high of C$11.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

