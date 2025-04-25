adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” Rating

Bank of America upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of adidas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get adidas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADDYY

adidas Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of adidas

Shares of adidas stock opened at $123.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.80 and its 200-day moving average is $122.49. adidas has a one year low of $99.40 and a one year high of $137.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $2,437,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in adidas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in adidas by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.