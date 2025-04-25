Q1 EPS Forecast for Perpetua Resources Lowered by Analyst

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Perpetua Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPTA opened at $14.30 on Friday. Perpetua Resources has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1,658.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Perpetua Resources

In related news, Director Andrew Phillip Cole purchased 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $75,505.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,505.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Alan Dean acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,200. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,230 shares of company stock valued at $166,582 and sold 53,110 shares valued at $516,398. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

